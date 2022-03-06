Advertisement

Police give update on deadly hit-and-run in Greenville

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler and Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said they responded to a hit-and-run on Saturday night.

According to officers, it happened on Mauldin Road and S. Pleasantburg Drive at 9:54 p.m.

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored mid-sized vehicle with a missing side mirror and damage on the front end. They added that the vehicle could be a van.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call 864-271-5333.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic car crash
Greenwood Co. man dies following Saturday night crash
Runaway teen from Greenville County.
Deputies searching for a runaway teen
A participant in the open house takes a look at one of the interactive exhibits
Upstate Children’s museum hosts free open house on Saturday
Playing in the water of one of the exhibits
Children's Museum open house