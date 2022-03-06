Advertisement

Police: Suspect accused of intentionally crashing into officer’s vehicle

Dontro Davon Powell, 43
Dontro Davon Powell, 43(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was charged on Saturday morning after they allegedly crashed into an officer patrol vehicle on purpose.

Officers responded to Bartlett Street at around 7:00 a.m. on March 6 after someone reported a domestic disturbance. While they were on their way, one of the witnesses stated that the suspect was assaulting a female.

The suspect left the scene in the victim’s car right before officers arrived at the scene. According to officers, the suspect came back while they were investigating and intentionally crashed into one of their patrol cars. Officers said this crash significantly damaged both vehicles and gave one of the officers minor injuries.

The officer was transported to Mission Hospital and released after treatment. The suspect also recieved treatment at the hospital before being transported to the Detention Center for booking.

Officers later identified the suspect as 43-year-old Dontro Davon Powell. He was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official, DWI, and No Operator’s License following the incident.

