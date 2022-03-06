SC Forestry Commission issues Red Flag Fire Alert effective Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) issued a Red Flag Fire Alert that goes into effect on Monday, March 7 at 6 a.m.

SCFC announced the alert to discourage people from burning outdoors when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire. The agency said it is also responding to a dramatic uptick in wildlife ignitions in the past 72 hours.

They’ve recorded a total of 106 wildfires that have burned more than 1,500 acres between Thursday and Saturday, adding to a busy season that has already seen more wildfires in the first three months of 2022 than from July 2020 to June 2021.

They said the high winds and gusts, combined with the very dry fuels on the ground, are also leading to re-ignitions of previously contained fires. While March is historically one of the busiest months for the Forestry Commission, firefighters on the ground are reporting this week’s spare of more frequent and larger-than-average fires are taking longer - and more firefighting resources - to contain and ultimately control.

The alert does not ban outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission uses the alert to strongly encourage citizens to voluntarily post pone any such burning until the alert is lifted.

Residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their area.

