SCHP: 2 hurt after bus carrying multiple passengers overturns in Oconee County

OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) announced that two people were injured on Sunday afternoon after a bus crashed in Oconee County.

Troopers said the bus was traveling from North Carolina carrying 32 kids and 12 adults.

The SCHP said the bus experienced a vehicle malfunction and the driver had no control. Troopers said the bus overturned while traveling on West Oak Highway (Hwy. 24) when it overturned.

We are working to learn more about the situation. We will update this story as more information is released.

A bus overturned in Oconee County. (Fox Carolina News)

