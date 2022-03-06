Advertisement

SCHP: 2 hurt after bus carrying multiple passengers overturns in Oconee County

Bus carrying multiple passengers overturns in Oconee County.
Bus carrying multiple passengers overturns in Oconee County.(Fox Carolina News)
By Freeman Stoddard and Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) announced that two people were injured on Sunday afternoon after a bus crashed in Oconee County.

Troopers said the bus was traveling from North Carolina carrying 32 kids and 12 adults.

The SCHP said the bus experienced a vehicle malfunction and the driver had no control. Troopers said the bus overturned while traveling on West Oak Highway (Hwy. 24) when it overturned.

We are working to learn more about the situation. We will update this story as more information is released.

A bus overturned in Oconee County.
A bus overturned in Oconee County.(Fox Carolina News)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Andruw Earnhadt
Coroner identifies body found near lake as missing 21-year-old from Clemson
Dontro Davon Powell, 43
Police: Suspect accused of intentionally crashing into officer’s vehicle
Generic car crash
Greenwood Co. man dies following Saturday night crash
Generic car crash
Police give update on deadly hit-and-run in Greenville