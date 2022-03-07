2 officers dragged by car during arrest in Anderson, report says

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two officers with the Anderson City Police Department were injured over the weekend after they were dragged by a car while trying to arrest the driver, according to a police report.

The report said officers responded to the area of West Franklin Street and Southwood Street around 5:25 p.m. Sunday about a welfare check on a man “acting out” in the middle of the road.

Upon arrival, officers found Benny Ray Smith, 64, throwing his arms in the air and walking in the middle of the street near a parked 2019 Toyota Corolla that was running. As the officer got closer, the man quickly got into the car. The report said an officer stopped next to Smith’s car and Smith told the officer he was fine and just having a panic attack.

The report stated Smith had open bottles of alcohol in his car and the two officers tried to detain Smith. A struggle began as Smith forcefully tried to resist.

Officers said in the report Smith was able to get off the ground and back to his car. Officers reached into the car and tried to remove the key from the ignition so the suspect couldn’t flee. A taser was deployed and Smith was temporarily immobilized partially, however, he realized both officers were trapped between the driver’s side door and the inside of the car.

Smith put the car into drive with the door still open and both officers partially inside the car and sped away on West Franklin Street toward Sugar Hill, according to the report. The officers were dragged several feet before they fell from the car and landed on the road, both receiving minor injuries.

We’re told an officer was able to get back into his patrol car and chase down Smith. Once he caught up, the officer saw Smith had been forcibly stopped by Anderson County Deputies. The suspect was later taken to the hospital.

Police said Smith’s driving record showed he had one previous conviction for failure to stop for blue lights and a DUI conviction in the past 10 years.

Police said Smith faces the following charges:

(2) Attempted murder

Possession with intent to distribute meth

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Driving under the influence, 2nd

Failure to stop for blue lights, 2nd

Resisting arrest with injury to officer

