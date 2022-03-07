Advertisement

Atlanta Braves trophy stops at Clemson University during World Champions Trophy tour

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlanta Braves World Series trophy stopped by Clemson University during their World Champions Trophy tour on Sunday.

The Braves are the World Series Champions for the first time since 1995. Now the team is taking a tour at 151 locations across the southeast commemorating 152 years of Braves baseball.

The Champions stopped by Clemson University’s Baseball game on Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium where fans were invited to take photos with the trophy.

The Atlanta Braves stopped at Clemson University on Sunday, March 6 as part of their World Series Champion Trophy tour.(Fox Carolina News)

