Burger King debuts ‘Whopper melts’ nationwide

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Burger King is introducing a new way to Whopper with their new Whopper Melts!

These new Whopper Melts are available in three different varieties: You can order a Whopper Melt, Spicy Whopper Melt, or a Bacon Whopper Melt.

Each melt comes on toasted bread, layered with two whopper patties, with melty American cheese, and other toppings vary based on what kind of Melt you order.

The Whopper has been a guest favorite since 1957, and the Whopper Melt is the first of more innovations coming to the whopper this year.

To celebrate this newest addition to the menu, Burger King is offering their most loyal customers a special deal. For a limited time, curated Whopper Melt Meal combos will start at $6. Royal Perks members can access these special meals on the Burger King App and website.

On Thursday, March 10th, the Whopper Melts will be available nationwide.

