Cattle Car Becomes Classroom for Holocaust Lesson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A traveling exhibit aimed at providing an immersive experience related to the Holocaust made its first stop at Southside High School on Monday.

This was the first stop of the Hate Ends Now Tour, which is a partnership between ShadowLight and the Southern National Conference of Synagogue Youth (NCSY).

Students piled into a replica cattle car modeled after the ones that the Nazis used to transport Jewish families to concentration and death camps.

A 20-minute video that was projected on the walls of the cattle car featured the stories from Holocaust survivors, including 96-year-old Hedy Bohm, who sat outside the cattle car available for questions.

“The overall message of the experience is one of hope and tolerance,” Arielle Nakdimon, with Southern NCSY.

ShadowLight will also make stops at First Baptist Church of Greenville, the Upcountry History Museum, and Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue

