Celebrity chef leaves big tip for Upstate waiter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A celebrity chef made a stop in Greenville on Monday and left a big tip for a local waiter.

Darius Williams, an Atlanta-based chef and popular food blogger, posted a photo of a receipt from the Olive Garden on Laurens Road.

Williams tipped $500 on a $77 bill.

“Greenville, you’ve been amazing,” he wrote. “It’s always a blessing to be a blessing! Ask for Bo if you ever stop by. He was amazing.”

In 5 hours, his post received more than 15,000 reactions.

