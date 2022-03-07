Advertisement

Cherokee County Coroner’s Office investigating after inmate death

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office is investigating an inmate death at the Detention Center.

According to the coroner, 26-year-old Cierra Mariah Chesnee was found hanging by a strip of cloth tied to a vent in her single cell at about 5 p.m. by a detention center officer.

The coroner says CPR efforts were initiated by the staff, but were unsuccessful.

Chesnee was pronounced dead at the scene.

We will update this article when we learn more.

