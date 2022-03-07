Advertisement

Coroner, sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Greenville County

Crews investigate fatal shooting in Greenville County
Crews investigate fatal shooting in Greenville County(FOX Carolina)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting. Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the incident at Pine Creek Driver at around 3:00 p.m. and found the male victim. According to the Coroner’s Office, the victim was pronounced dead just before 2:30 p.m.

Deputies have the shooter detained. However, no one has been charged at this time. They added that this seems to be an isolated incident.

The coroner’s office said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to get more details.

MORE NEWS: Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville Countyv

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Callie
Four Legged Friends: Callie
Bob Trihy is tracking storms.
Monday 4PM weather forecast
Burger King® Whopper® Melts — Three New Handheld Toasted Sandwiches — Now Available Nationwide
Burger King debuts ‘Whopper melts’ nationwide
Limestone football coach Mike Furrey.
NFL veteran coach returns to Limestone football program