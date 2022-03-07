Coroner, sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting. Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the incident at Pine Creek Driver at around 3:00 p.m. and found the male victim. According to the Coroner’s Office, the victim was pronounced dead just before 2:30 p.m.

Deputies have the shooter detained. However, no one has been charged at this time. They added that this seems to be an isolated incident.

The coroner’s office said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to get more details.

