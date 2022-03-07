Advertisement

Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County

Deputies investigate shooting near Old Bleachery Road.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously hurt on Monday.

Deputies said around 10:45 a.m., they received a 911 call from Old Bleachery Road. When they arrived on scene, they found a gunshot victim in the driver’s seat of a car that had crashed into an embankment.

The victim has life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Deputies are working to determine what led up to the shooting and who is reponsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

