Jason Christie wins 2022 Bassmaster Classic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jason Christie is the winner of the Bassmaster Classic which had a record breaking attendance.

The event drew a Classic-record of 154,932 fans.

“I think it’s been great. Everybody has just been so nice to us and it’s just been a lot of sightseeing to go around to see,” said a couple who came from Alabama to cheer on their son-in-law Joey Nania.

For championship Sunday, 25 anglers had a chance to win in front of fans young and old.

“These guys are at the next level so from what I’ve learned there’s a lot more to it than just casting a line,” said one fan.

“Bass fishing to me is you’re not always guaranteed to catch one I can tell you that and it’s a challenge, and the way these guys can catch them is pretty phenomenal,” another said said

Christie avenged a tough loss in the 2018 Bassmaster Classic, also at Lake Hartwell, by defeating Kyle Welcher by just 5 ounces.

Christie reeled in a total of 54 pounds over three days.

“I’ve managed to hold it together. I called my kids there in the back and both of them are crying, didn’t get to talk to the other one but they’re crying. They’re more happy than I am, but I’m pretty happy,” he said.

Jason Christie wins the 2022 Bassmaster Classic! @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/U4736sVHf9 — Zach Prelutsky (@zachprelutsky) March 6, 2022

Lake Hartwell and the Upstate community now have a special place in the heart of Christie.

“There’s just something about it. It’s kind of like going to grandma’s house. I mean you just feel comfortable, there’s cookies on the table,” said Christie.

