Former Iva police chief charged with child sex crimes

Jason Hawkins
Jason Hawkins(Anderson County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a former Iva police chief was recently charged for multiple crimes involving a minor.

According to deputies, Jason Hawkins was charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and booked into the Anderson County Detention Center. He received a surety bond of $20,000.

We are working to figure out what led to these charges, stay with us as we learn more.

