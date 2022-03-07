Former Iva police chief charged with child sex crimes
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a former Iva police chief was recently charged for multiple crimes involving a minor.
According to deputies, Jason Hawkins was charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and booked into the Anderson County Detention Center. He received a surety bond of $20,000.
We are working to figure out what led to these charges, stay with us as we learn more.
