Advertisement

Furman men’s basketball score spot to compete for SoCon championship title

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman men’s basketball heads to the Southern Conference (SoCon) tournament championship game after defeating Samford Sunday in the semifinals!

After trailing for most of the game, the Paladins, No. 2 seed, mounted a victory over the Bulldogs, No. 3 seed, 71 to 68.

According to SoCon Sports, Furman recorded 15 steals and was able to score 20 points off Samford turnovers/

The Paladins advance to the championship game for the first time since 2015 and will face No. 1 Chattanooga at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 7.

2022 marks the first time Furman and Chattanooga will meet in the Southern Conference tournament championship game.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves World Series Trophy comes to Clemson.
Braves Trophy at Clemson
The Atlanta Braves stopped at Clemson University on Sunday, March 6 as part of their World...
Atlanta Braves trophy stops at Clemson University during World Champions Trophy tour
Jack died of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare heart condition.
“Let’s turn a tragedy into a triumph:” Mother of Dutch Fork football player who died forms foundation to honor his legacy
Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, right, drives against South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, center, and...
Kentucky stuns No. 1 South Carolina to win SEC women’s title