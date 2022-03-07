Furman men’s basketball score spot to compete for SoCon championship title

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman men’s basketball heads to the Southern Conference (SoCon) tournament championship game after defeating Samford Sunday in the semifinals!

After trailing for most of the game, the Paladins, No. 2 seed, mounted a victory over the Bulldogs, No. 3 seed, 71 to 68.

According to SoCon Sports, Furman recorded 15 steals and was able to score 20 points off Samford turnovers/

The Paladins advance to the championship game for the first time since 2015 and will face No. 1 Chattanooga at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 7.

2022 marks the first time Furman and Chattanooga will meet in the Southern Conference tournament championship game.

