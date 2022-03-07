Advertisement

Greenwood police investigating after victim shot in leg

Shooting investigation in Greenwood near Greene Street.
Shooting investigation in Greenwood near Greene Street.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating after a person was shot Monday.

Just before noon, police said they were on scene near Greene Street and Milwee Avenue.

They said a female victim was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.

