Greenwood police investigating after victim shot in leg

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating after a person was shot Monday.

Just before noon, police said they were on scene near Greene Street and Milwee Avenue.

They said a female victim was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.

MORE NEWS: Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.