Greenwood police investigating after victim shot in leg
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating after a person was shot Monday.
Just before noon, police said they were on scene near Greene Street and Milwee Avenue.
They said a female victim was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.
