GSP to make ‘air travel easier for Upstate travelers’ with TSA PreCheck enrollment event

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is offering a way for travelers to get through check-in faster and the sign-up for it starts Monday!

GSP invites the community to enroll in the TSA Pre✓®screening program. TSA PreCheck is a screening program that lets low-risk air travelers get through the screening process faster. Those approved will no longer have to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, electronic items, or belts and will save time at the security checkpoint.

The enrollment site at GSP will take place Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 17.

We’re told appointments are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To complete the application process, enrollees need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status or a valid U.S. passport. The process is completed onsite by providing fingerprints for a background check.

GSP said there is an $85 application fee and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or a certified/cashier’s check.

“The TSA Pre✓® enrollment event at GSP offers an accessible opportunity to enroll in the program, renew membership, and make air travel easier and more convenient for our Upstate South Carolina travelers,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO in a news release.

