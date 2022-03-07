March is Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, Simpsonville boy doesn’t let it hold him back

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - March is Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month.

It’s a time to honor and recognize those fighting this condition and be empowered to learn about it, share information, and donate for more research.

Tegan Eubanks, of Simpsonville, has been living with cerebral palsy. And at just 12 years old, he has a message for those who think it’s going to hold him back.

Years ago, Tegan was only walking with crutches. Now he can walk, run, and squat independently.

“I have a couple of problems, but that doesn’t stop me from doing what I love,” said Tegan.

Tegan has been getting physical therapy at Advance Therapy Solutions, in Greenville, for at least three years now.

“The most fun part, for me, is getting to experience this all with my family and making new memories that I don’t think I’d be making with them if I was too little,” Tegan said.

Tegan is one of one million people in the United States with cerebral palsy. He sees his physical therapist, Lisa Roehl, every week while also going to school.

“When I very first met Tegan, we were unable to walk independently,” said Roehl, “So, I was one of the first therapists to work with him from transitioning from walker to using crutches.”

Roehl says there are a lot of misconceptions about cerebral palsy patients. For one, many are not bound to a wheelchair or unable to communicate.

“It’s OK to provide them that independence and to not limit them—whether that’s in the school environment or home environment,” said Roehl.

Roehl says there’s never a dull day with Tegan.

“Tegan’s personality is very vibrant. He always brings a lot of joy to therapy sessions,” Roehl said.

Roehl says even on the hard days, Tegan works through it.

“I just pushed through—listened to Imagine Dragons, let my thoughts go out in the shower,” Tegan said.

Tegan likes to edit, play games, and taunt his brother. He wants everyone to know that cerebral palsy has never held him back and it never will.

“I have one last message. Everyone out there: just keep going!” said Tegan.

To raise awareness, you can wear green, donate to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, and use the #GoGreen4PC on social media.

