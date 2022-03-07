More Rain For The Week Ahead, Cooling Down

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cold front moves through the region this evening, putting an end to the showers and storms. Much cooler air builds in behind the front overnight into Tuesday. Lows will be near 50 in the morning, with close to 40 in the mountains.

It will be much cooler by Tuesday with mainly dry conditions during the day, with a better chance of rain building in later in the day. High temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s. The rain continues Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tuesday night’s lows will be in the 40s. Wednesday’s highs will be near 60, with 50s in the mountains. Wednesday night will be chilly with lows in the 40s.

Thursday we could see a few showers, with more rain building in on Friday, highs will be in the 50s and 60s. At night lows will be in the 40s. Much colder weather builds in for the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s, with very cold overnight lows in the 20s and 30s, even some teens in the mountains! Even some snow is possible in the mountains Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.