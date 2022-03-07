NFL veteran coach returns to Limestone football program

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former football coach Mike Furrey returns to Limestone University as head coach of the football program after becoming a veteran of the NFL after 8 years.

Furrey served as the head coach of the Limestone Saints in 2016 and 2017, then continued his NFL career as the wide receiving coach for the Chicago Bears.

This eight-year NFL veteran remains the program leader in career wins at Limestone, compiling a 9-12 overall record during his first stint with the Blue and Gold.

“We are extremely happy to welcome Coach Furrey and his family back to Limestone,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Cerino. “Coach Furrey was a true leader during his previous tenure and has only grown as both a coach and a mentor during his time in the NFL the last four years.”

Furrey has served as the head coach at Kentucky Christian University, and then became a wide receivers coach at Marshall University before he took over the Limestone football program in 2016. He coached the Limestone Saints into the best season in the team’s history with a 5-6 overall mark as well as leading the program as it transitioned to the South Atlantic Conference the following year. During his career with the Limestone Saints, he mentored seven players overall that were named to the All-South Conference Team back in 2017.

“I am proud to represent Limestone University and honored to lead the football program,” said Furrey. “Our mission to build better sons, husbands, and fathers will contribute to our success on and off the field. This program will be built by its culture, and the culture will be built by the young men who are on this team. High character, competitive, and unselfish men who strive daily to conquer the purpose … to win.”

During Furrey’s 8 years in the NFL, he played for the St. Louis Rams, the Detroit Lions, the Cleveland Browns, and the Washington Commanders. He was twice nominated for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award while playing for the Detroit Lions and was also a finalist for the Prestigious Award during the 2009 season on the Cleveland Browns.

He was also a three-time-All-American during his time at the University of Northern Iowa after spending his freshman year as a walk on at The Ohio State University. While he was with the Buckeyes, the football team wont the Rose Bowl in 1997. He was also inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at UNI.

