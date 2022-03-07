Advertisement

Officer dragged by car, hurt during welfare check in Anderson

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police said an officer was hurt when he was dragged by a car during a welfare check in Anderson.

According to police, at 4:59 p.m. on Sunday they responded to a scene on Franklin and Southwood where a man was standing in the intersection by his car. Police said they approached the suspect and one officer placed his hand on the car. The suspect then got in his car started to drive away, said police.

The officer holding onto the suspect’s car was dragged, and hurt as a result.

Police said the officer has non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was charged with attempted murder, felony DUI, resisting arrest, assault of an officer, and failure to stop for blue lights, said police.

