Panthers pause construction on $800M NFL practice facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/ FOX Carolina) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has paused construction on the team’s $800 million practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina citing concerns over a lack of funding from the city needed to complete the project’s infrastructure.

Tepper has invested $170 million into the project, according to a statement from a spokesman for Tepper Sports and Entertainment on Monday. In the statement, it says TSE has “been unable to contribute the agreed upon investment to fund the construction of the public infrastructure.” The practice facility was set to open in 2023.

York County Government later released the following statement regarding the issue.

“York County Government is aware of the announcement by the Carolina Panthers halting construction on the team headquarters and practice facility in Rock Hill. Although York County is not responsible for funding the infrastructure at the site, County staff is in communication with the Carolina Panthers, and hopes to work toward a solution that protects County taxpayers.”

