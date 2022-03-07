SC gas prices jump more than 40 cents, state average at $3.86

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina rose by more than 40 cents last week.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed an increase of 40.4 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $3.86. That’s 68 cents higher than a month ago and $1.37 higher than one year ago.

“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008. Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50 per gallon,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond.”

The cheapest price in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $2.89 while the highest was $4.99, a difference of $2.10 per gallon.



The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in West Ashley selling gas for $3.69 per gallon.

The national average rose 46.5 cents per gallon to $4.06, 61.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.29 higher than a year ago.

“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty,” DeHaan said. “As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”

