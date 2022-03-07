Storms today kick off a showery week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week’s weather is looking quite a bit different compared to last week’s stretch of sunshine. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds, which we’ll follow up with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will climb to the mid 70s in the mountains and near 80 degrees upstate.

Some of the storms could be severe with the threat of damaging winds and torrential rain, and will be most likely between 2:00 - 7:00 PM. Stay tuned to Fox Carolina for updates, and remain weather aware throughout the day.

Mostly cloudy skies will linger overnight, with a few spotty showers remaining possible. Lows will dip into the low 50s, to some chillier 40s across the mountains.

Get used to the rain, because it’s going to be a possibility through the end of the work week. Mostly cloudy skies again on Tuesday with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs cooler in the 60s.

Wednesday begins with some steadier rain in the morning, followed by some drying in the afternoon. Cooler still, with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

More showers and a few periods of steadier rain Thursday through Saturday, with a bigger cooldown of 40s and 50s on tap for the start of the weekend!

