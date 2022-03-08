2 people survive a small plane crash in the median of a Colorado highway

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were able to walk away from a small plane crash in Colorado on Tuesday.

The crash happened in the afternoon on E-470 between Peoria and Jamaica. According to South Metro Fire Rescue, two people were onboard and exited safely.

As of 3:30 p.m. crews were working on getting the jet fuel out of the wrecked plane and there were road closures in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

*Plane Crash* SMFR and @dcsheriff on scene of a plane crash in the median on E-470 between Peoria and Jamaica. 2 occupants were on board and safely exited. Paramedics are evaluating them for minor injuries. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/S52Xld88xY — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 8, 2022

