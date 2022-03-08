Advertisement

2 people survive a small plane crash in the median of a Colorado highway

Small plane crash in Colorado 3/8/22.
Small plane crash in Colorado 3/8/22.(South Metro Fire Rescue)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were able to walk away from a small plane crash in Colorado on Tuesday.

The crash happened in the afternoon on E-470 between Peoria and Jamaica. According to South Metro Fire Rescue, two people were onboard and exited safely.

As of 3:30 p.m. crews were working on getting the jet fuel out of the wrecked plane and there were road closures in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

