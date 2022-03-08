Advertisement

Abandoned mill catches fire in Pickens County

Crews respond to fire at an abandoned mill near Central, SC
(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the old Catechee mill near Central on Monday night.

Firefighters at the scene told us that the mill is hard to get to, so they’ve had trouble putting the flames out. They added that they plan to get some people down to the scene tomorrow to try and figure out what started the fire.

The mill was once a cotton mill. However, it shut down years ago.

Stay with us as we work to learn more about the situation.

