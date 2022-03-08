Abandoned mill catches fire in Pickens County

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the old Catechee mill near Central on Monday night.

Firefighters at the scene told us that the mill is hard to get to, so they’ve had trouble putting the flames out. They added that they plan to get some people down to the scene tomorrow to try and figure out what started the fire.

The mill was once a cotton mill. However, it shut down years ago.

Stay with us as we work to learn more about the situation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.