Anderson County PAWS to host massive pet adoption event

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County P.A.W.S. is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for a massive pet adoption fair called Tour For Life.

Organizers say Tour For Life 2022 is the world’s largest national cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event that starts Monday, March 7, and goes through Saturday, March 12.

We’re told there will be no adoptions fees for felines or large, adult dogs. Adoption fees for small dogs and puppies are just $35.

Anderson County P.A.W.S., located at 1320 Highway 29S, is open to the public Monday Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

