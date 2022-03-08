Asheville City Schools votes to remove face-covering requirements

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville City Board of Education voted to remove the district’s face-covering requirement during a special meeting on Monday night.

The change will begin on March 14 and apply to every location, including school buses.

“Universal face coverings have proven an effective mitigation strategy to limiting COVID-19 cases among our students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Gene Freeman. “But, upon the advice of Buncombe County Health and Human Services, we feel this move best reflects the data and science we currently have. We will be ready to adjust accordingly should this information change.”

District officials said students and staff are still welcome to wear masks if they want to.

Over the next few days, the district plans to revise its training for COVID Coordinators. According to officials, they will continue to evaluate Covid-19 trends and make changes as needed.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.