Carolina Country Music Fest releases 2022 lineup

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) announced its full line-up for 2022, with headliners including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban.

The outdoor country music festival is June 9 through June 12 and will have more than 30 artists across four stages along the beach.

Here’s a list of who you’ll see at CCMF:

  • Coors Light Main Stage
    • Chris Lane
    • Riley Green
    • Jon Pardi
    • Chris Janson
    • LOCASH
    • Jimmie Allen
    • Gabby Barrett
    • The Marshal Tucker Band
    • Elvie Shane
    • Tenille Townes
    • Rodney Atkins
    • Frank Ray
    • Brittney Spencer
    • Jukebox Rehab
    • Lewis Brice
    • Neon Union
  • Crown Royal Stage
    • Jameson Rodgers
    • Cooper Alan
    • Deana Carter
    • Chase Matthew
    • The Davisson Brothers Band
    • Lily Rose
    • Warrick McZeke
    • Laci Kaye Booth
    • Lauren Hall
    • Diamonds and Whiskey
    • Gillian Smith
    • Taylor Ingle

Tickets to CCMF can be purchased here.

