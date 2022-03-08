Carolina Country Music Fest releases 2022 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) announced its full line-up for 2022, with headliners including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban.

The outdoor country music festival is June 9 through June 12 and will have more than 30 artists across four stages along the beach.

Here’s a list of who you’ll see at CCMF:

Coors Light Main Stage Chris Lane Riley Green Jon Pardi Chris Janson LOCASH Jimmie Allen Gabby Barrett The Marshal Tucker Band Elvie Shane Tenille Townes Rodney Atkins Frank Ray Brittney Spencer Jukebox Rehab Lewis Brice Neon Union

Crown Royal Stage Jameson Rodgers Cooper Alan Deana Carter Chase Matthew The Davisson Brothers Band Lily Rose Warrick McZeke Laci Kaye Booth Lauren Hall Diamonds and Whiskey Gillian Smith Taylor Ingle



Tickets to CCMF can be purchased here.

