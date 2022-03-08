Carolina Country Music Fest releases 2022 lineup
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) announced its full line-up for 2022, with headliners including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban.
The outdoor country music festival is June 9 through June 12 and will have more than 30 artists across four stages along the beach.
Here’s a list of who you’ll see at CCMF:
- Coors Light Main Stage
- Chris Lane
- Riley Green
- Jon Pardi
- Chris Janson
- LOCASH
- Jimmie Allen
- Gabby Barrett
- The Marshal Tucker Band
- Elvie Shane
- Tenille Townes
- Rodney Atkins
- Frank Ray
- Brittney Spencer
- Jukebox Rehab
- Lewis Brice
- Neon Union
- Crown Royal Stage
- Jameson Rodgers
- Cooper Alan
- Deana Carter
- Chase Matthew
- The Davisson Brothers Band
- Lily Rose
- Warrick McZeke
- Laci Kaye Booth
- Lauren Hall
- Diamonds and Whiskey
- Gillian Smith
- Taylor Ingle
Tickets to CCMF can be purchased here.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.