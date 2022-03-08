CEO of SC woman-owned manufacturing company earns national award

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina manufacturing CEO who has worked to increase women’s representation in the industry earned a national award on Tuesday.

Owner of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Lou Kennedy received a Manufacturing Icon Award at the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) meeting in Arizona.

Nephron Pharmaceuticals manufactures respiratory medication.

“Lou Kennedy embodies the spirit of manufacturing, possessing a fearless commitment to solving some of our nation’s and the world’s most pressing challenges,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “With trademark enthusiasm, Lou inspires those around her and brings together people from all sorts of backgrounds around a common purpose. In channeling her drive and dedication toward the NAM and The Manufacturing Institute’s Creators Wanted campaign, she is changing lives not just in South Carolina but across America.”

Kennedy was previously named a STEP Ahead Award Honoree, which recognizes women in science, technology, engineering and production careers. Supporting women in these industries has been a focus during her career.

“I am grateful to Jay and his entire team for this unexpected honor,” said Kennedy. “But, even more than that, I am thankful for the hundreds of young people, who visit Nephron to learn more about the future of manufacturing. We are experiencing another renaissance in the industry. The future is bright. I cannot wait to see how the next group of manufacturing innovators builds on the incredible momentum of companies large and small, and on the leadership of visionaries, such as Jay Timmons, and programs like Creators Wanted.”

