Clemson Baseball game against ETSU rescheduled

Clemson infielder David Lewis is introduced during an NCAA baseball game against South Carolina...
Clemson infielder David Lewis is introduced during an NCAA baseball game against South Carolina at Segra Park on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 10-2. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson versus Eastern Tennessee State game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Tuesday night has been postponed, according to the athletic department.

The department said due to forecasted inclement weather, the game on March 8 will be postponed and rescheduled to April 20 at 6 p.m.

Officials said tickets for the originally scheduled game are valid for the rescheduled game on April 20.

The Tiger’s next game is Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. against Michigan State at Flour Field in Greenville.

