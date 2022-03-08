Clemson Baseball game against ETSU rescheduled

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson versus Eastern Tennessee State game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Tuesday night has been postponed, according to the athletic department.

The department said due to forecasted inclement weather, the game on March 8 will be postponed and rescheduled to April 20 at 6 p.m.

Officials said tickets for the originally scheduled game are valid for the rescheduled game on April 20.

The Tiger’s next game is Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. against Michigan State at Flour Field in Greenville.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.