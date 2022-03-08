Cooler today ahead of more rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wet ground left behind by Monday evening’s rain and thunderstorms may leave us open for some patchy fog this morning as cooler temperatures take hold. Stay alert for some changes in visibility here and there on the morning commute, along with partly to mostly cloudy skies that should allow for some breaks of sun early in the day.

Clouds will build around lunchtime, with some hit-or-miss showers developing by 3:00 PM. These will be precursors to a more significant round of rain tracking in from the Gulf Coast. Steadier, at times heavy rain will arrive just in time for the evening commute, so be ready to add some extra time to your drive home! Highs will be cooler than on Monday, reaching the mid 60s.

Periods of rain will continue throughout the night, possibly accompanied by a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected, but we could see a few stronger wind gusts out of any storms that develop. Along with the overnight rain will come the potential for more fog around daybreak, with lows falling into the 40s.

Rain will continue into Wednesday morning, so you’ll want to set your alarm a few minutes earlier to give yourself some extra driving time. Expect periods of rain to continue through mid-morning, tapering off to some spotty leftover showers for the afternoon. Temperatures will trend even cooler too, topping out in the middle to upper 50s.

Thursday looks a little drier with clouds and some sunshine and just a small chance for a passing shower. Another more significant round of rain looks likely from late Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, courtesy of a system that will lead to a rather chilly start to the weekend! Be ready for highs in the 50s across the Upstate on Saturday, while folks in the mountains will be limited to highs in the 40s!

