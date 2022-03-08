Deputies investigating after message with threat airdropped to students

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a message containing a threat was airdropped to a few students Tuesday.

We’re told deputies are actively investigating the origin of the threat that was airdropped at Laurens District 55 High School.

Deputies mentioned all students and staff are safe.

Superintendent Ameca Thomas said, “Please be assured that we are diligently focused on identifying the source of the message. Student and staff safety remains our top priority in Laurens School District 55. Thank you for your continued support and partnership.”

