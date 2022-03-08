Advertisement

Dogs abandoned in crates on side of Buncombe Co. road

Dogs abandoned on the side of the road.
Dogs abandoned on the side of the road.(Black Mountain PD)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Black Mountain Police Department is investigating after multiple dogs were abandoned in crates on the side of the road.

Officers said the pups were dropped along Dunsmore Avenue sometime between the night of Mar. 8 and the morning of Mar. 9.

The Asheville Humane Society rescued the dogs and said they are all healthy and will soon be available for adoption. If you’re interested in adopting, you can visit the Asheville Humane Society website.

Anyone with information about who might be responsible should contact Buncombe County Animal Control.

