Expanding IT company to create hundreds of new jobs in Upstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An IT company announced plans to expand its operations Tuesday, creating hundreds of new jobs in the Upstate.

Ingram Micro will invest $37 million in a facility expansion in Roebuck, which includes a new regional fulfillment center that is expected to ship millions of packages each year.

The new expansion on Highway 221 is expected to be open in early 2023 and will create 203 new jobs.

“When a global technology leader like Ingram Micro expands their footprint in South Carolina, it proves to the world that our state has the business environment and workforce in place to support world-class companies,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We congratulate Ingram Micro on their growth in Spartanburg County, and we know they will continue to do great things here.”

