Gas prices are now the most expensive in US history

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gas prices are now the most expensive in United States history after another jump overnight, according to AAA.

AAA said early Tuesday morning, the national average rose to $4.17 per gallon up from $4.06 per gallon.

We’re told the rise in prices is all due to high demand, inflation, and the war in Ukraine.

The spike is impacting the Upstate too, which normally has lower than average prices.

The Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) says a national average of $5 dollars per gallon is possible.

AAA gave the following tips to save money at the pump:

Maintain your car in order to optimize fuel economy.

Combine your errands to cut down on the driving time.

Remove excess weight in your car.

Try not to drive too fast or aggressively.

Consider paying in cash.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.