Greenville County Schools say district can’t afford to give teachers $4K raises

(Storyblocks)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During a Greenville County School Board meeting on Tuesday morning, the district said teachers will not be getting a $4,000 pay raise at this time.

The district said under the proviso for teacher pay raises that has been widely reported, the state would cover about 75 percent of the money needed but the school district would be responsible for the remainder without any additional funding.

Greenville County Schools said the funding provided by the state falls $8 million short of what they would need to provide this raise for all teachers. The district says it would need an additional $18 million to provide the raises along with a required annual step increase and employer contribution to healthcare and retirement.

The school board said they believe teachers deserve these raises and urged people to call their state lawmakers to talk about raising school district funding.

Here is a breakdown of the cost from Greenville County Schools:

Estimated cost of teacher raise proviso.
Estimated cost of teacher raise proviso.(Greenville Co. School District)
Impact of teacher raise proviso on Greenville County Schools.
Impact of teacher raise proviso on Greenville County Schools.(Greenville Co. School District)

