Jean-Baptiste 3 lifts Chattanooga past Furman in OT, 64-63

Furman guard Marcus Foster (5) and Furman guard Alex Hunter (10) react after Chattanooga guard...
Furman guard Marcus Foster (5) and Furman guard Alex Hunter (10) react after Chattanooga guard David Jean-Baptiste (3) shot the winning basket in an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Southern Conference tournament, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)(Kathy Kmonicek | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — David Jean-Baptiste dribbled into the front court and launched a long, game-winning 3-pointer over three defenders to lift Chattanooga to a 64-63 overtime win over Furman in the Southern Conference championship game, claiming the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Mike Bothwell put Furman in front, 63-61 with a layup with 4.3 seconds left. Chattanooga opted not to call a timeout and Jean-Baptiste took the inbounds pass, wove his way through defenders and across the mid-court line and launched a pull-up shot that ripped cleanly through the net.

