Man sentenced for violent assaults of Golden Corral coworker, Upstate homeowner

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man was sentenced to prison time on Tuesday for two violent assaults he committed last year.

In April 2021, George Hunter punched a coworker at Golden Corral on WO Ezell Boulevard in the back of the head while the two were working in the dishwashing room. The victim suffered a broken bone in the assault.

He was arrested but later bonded out of jail.

In June 2021 while out on bond, Hunter approached a homeowner on Phillips Drive and asked to borrow his phone. He had completed a grass-cutting job at the home in the past.

Hunter then attacked the homeowner with a hammer and stole his phone and cash before running away from the home.

Hunter, 56, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He’ll have to serve 85 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for release.

The Solicitor’s Office says Hunter was also on parole at the time of the attacks after previous convictions for murder, armed robbery and malicious injury.

