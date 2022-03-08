More Rain On The Way, Turning Colder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours, expect more rain to fill back into the Upstate, and it will be colder, with lows in the low 50s for the Upstate, and mid 40s in the mountains.

Heading into Wednesday, it look like a raw, wet, and chilly day with highs only near 60 for the Upstate, with many of us in the 50s. The rain continues into Wednesday night, with lows in the 40s. It looks like we get a break on Thursday with mainly dry conditions and cool highs in the 50s. Lows Friday night will be colder with 30s to near 40.

For Friday, our rain chances ramp up again with highs near 60. Friday night a strong cold front moves our way increasing rain, and changing rain to snow or a mix in the mountains into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

A much colder weekend is in store with highs only in the 50s for the Upstate, and 30s Saturday in the mountains, with near 50 on Sunday. At least the sun will be out, but it will be cold. You’ll want to cover your pipes and drip the faucets Sunday morning with lows in the teens and 20s!

