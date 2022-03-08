Motorcyclist dies after striking ditch in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who passed away following a crash on Monday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:20 p.m.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Utopia Acres Drive when he crossed the centerline, hit a ditch and fell off the vehicle. They added that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 47-year-old Danny Ray Simpson from Greenwood.

