Power outage at GSP Airport, airport officials say

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Security officials at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport confirmed a power outage early Tuesday morning.

There is no word on why it is out but we have contacted airport officials to learn more.

Security detail said the generators are on and power should return soon, however, there is no word on whether or not it will impact travel.

As of 6 a.m., flights seem to still be on track. If you have a flight Tuesday morning, click here to keep an eye on it.

Stay tuned as we work for further updates.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.