Reedy River Duck Derby returns to Falls Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s time to get back in the water! The Reedy River Duck Derby is making a return to Falls Park in May.

After going virtual 2 years ago, the 18th annual duck derby, hosted by the Rotary club of the Reedy River Greenville, will be in-person once again.

The derby gives people a chance to adopt a rubber duck and then watch it take a ride down the Reedy River.

The Rotary Club said it will partner with Publix for the grand prices of one year’s worth of groceries. A full list of other prizes can be found here.

The derby is set for Saturday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m.

“Our club is excited to bring back this local favorite and get back into the water! We’re especially excited about what the Duck Derby provides in the way of dollars to our local charitable organizations” said Duck Derby PR committee member, Cathy Harry.

Click here to adopt a duck.

