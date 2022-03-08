SC AG: Targets of largest narcotics conspiracy investigation indicted in SC plead guilty

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man who founded and operated one of the largest drug trafficking organizations investigated and indicted in South Carolina courts pled guilty, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

SC Attorney General Wilson said Nicanor Rodriguez and Anthony Gracely were both incarcerated inmates and were able to operate largely utilizing contraband items, mainly with illegal cellphones from inside of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) during September of 2013 through May of 2021.

We’re told the State Grand Jury issued indictments in two separate investigations, Prison Empire and Graceland, targeting the now inoperable drug trafficking organization, with combatted totals of over 100 defendants, over 500 charges, and spanning numerous counties.

During the plea, the SC Attorney General said Rodriguez admitted and pleaded guilty to ordering two other co-conspirators to kidnap the 18-year-old pregnant daughter of another alleged co-conspirator who owed Rodriguez a drug debt. This is alleged to have occurred on September 23, 2018, in Edgefield County.

SC Attorney General Wilson said Rodriguez, the founder, supplier, and leader of this drug trafficking organization pleaded guilty to the following charges:

2 counts Trafficking meth (conspiracy), 400 grams or more (Greenville County)

Criminal conspiracy (Edgefield County)

3 counts Kidnapping (Edgefield County)

Trafficking cocaine (conspiracy), 400 grams or more (Greenville County)

Trafficking meth, 200-400 grams (Lexington County)

Trafficking meth (conspiracy), 400 grams or more (Pickens County)

Trafficking heroin (conspiracy), 28 grams or more (Greenville County)\

Wilson said Rodriguez is currently incarcerated with SCDC until 2041 for prior drug convictions, stemming from a previous State Grand Jury investigation and 2007 trial. On March 4, 2022, the Honorable R. Lawton McIntosh sentenced Nicanor Rodriguez to an additional 40 years for the charges above-referenced, which will be added to his existing sentence.

Anthony Gracely, Rodriguez’s key con-conspirator within the prison and primary contact for conspirators outside of the prison, pleaded guilty to four counts of trafficking meth and one count of trafficking heroin, Wilson said. Gracely will be sentenced at a future date.

