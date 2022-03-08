Advertisement

SC statewide tornado drill postponed due to weather

Drill to be held Friday morning
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s statewide tornado drill has been postponed.

The drill was originally set for Wednesday morning but since rain will be moving across the state, the drill has been postponed to Friday to avoid any confusion.

The National Weather Service said the drill will be held Friday at 9 a.m.

Public schools, state agencies and local emergency management will participate in the event to test safety procedures and communication systems.

