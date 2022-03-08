SLED investigating incident involving Upstate deputy solicitor

LONG CREEK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been requested to investigate an incident involving an Upstate public official.

A spokesperson for the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call for shots fired along Damascus Church Road on Monday night.

SLED confirmed to FOX Carolina that they are investigating the incident at the request of Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw since it involves a deputy solicitor.

They are not releasing any additional details yet.

