Suspects caught on camera while allegedly stealing from an apartment

Robbery suspects that police are searching for
Robbery suspects that police are searching for(Greenville City Police)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officers in Greenville are trying to identify two suspects who allegedly stole several items from an apartment last month.

Officers said the theft occurred at 233 North Main Street (Noma Apartments) on February 25, 2022. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or their vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

