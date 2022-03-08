Warmer will bring creepy crawlers, get ready

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Warmer temperatures mean more fun in the sun but just know the critters are out and about.

Spiders have been a hot topic lately because of the Joro spider, but there’s more.

According to usaspiders.com, there are over 600 species in South Carolina.

The good news, most of them are said to be harmless to humans and pets. However, there are two that can have you seeing a doctor -- a black widow and brown recluse.

“Things are warming up and it’s bug season,” said Dr. David Coyle, associate professor of forest health and invasive species for Clemson University. “In addition to spiders, it’s things like cockroaches; cockroaches and ants are going to be all over the place.

The creepy crawlers can become unwanted roommates.

“Insects come into you house for three reasons: food, shelter, and water,” he said.

One way to limit the exposure is by cleaning, inside the house and around the yard.

Some of you may be planning to spring clean, if that’s the case, be mindful of where you step or put your hands. Sometimes, insects and bugs can claim spaces that have been unoccupied for a while.

“If you’ve got stuff that’s been sitting for so long that critters are in there making a nest, yes of course you’re going to want to put some gloves on before you just stick your hand in something,” Coyle said.

