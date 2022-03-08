Advertisement

Woman died days after she was hurt in Spartanburg Co. crash, coroner says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman sadly passed away in the hospital days after she was hurt in a crash, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

We’re told Krishuana Saile McKissick Harris, 27, was hurt in a crash on March 5 at the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Sweetbriar Lane.

The coroner said his office was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on March 7 where Harris was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m.

We’re working to learn information on the crash from South Carolina Highway Patrol.

