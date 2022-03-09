Anderson Police need help finding missing woman with Huntington’s disease

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who suffers from Huntington’s Chorea disease.

Tammy Sue Pitman was last seen Feb. 28 on Tolly Street in Anderson, according to the department.

We’re told Tammy has Huntington’s Chorea disease which affects coordination, mood, and cognition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dustin Morgan at 864-318-8686 or email dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com and reference APD case #22-08156.

